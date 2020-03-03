On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro are getting ready for a busy month of March when it comes to the Eagles in free agency.

Each of the guys pick a potential target and figure out how hard the Eagles will go after a cornerback. Would you be in on Amari Cooper? How about a trade for Yannick Ngakoue?

Throwing water on speculation about Nick Foles and figuring out if the Eagles have soured on Andre Dillard.

• Eagles to be big spenders in free agency

• The guys predict one FA target each

• Amari Cooper a possibility?

• Worth trading for Yannick Ngakoue?

• No, Eagles can't bring back Nick Foles

• The Andre Dillard situation

• 10 winners from combine for Eagles













Eagle Eye podcast: Gearing up for a busy free agency period originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia