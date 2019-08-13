Eagle Eye podcast: It's fighting season for Eagles

On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro are joined by Ray Didinger as the guys recap a feisty week of practice and get ready for preseason Game No. 2.

Fletcher Cox gave an update about his recovery, Andre Dillard keeps getting in fights and other observations from the last week of practice.

Also, Ray Didinger joins the pod to talk about the preseason, remember some all-time training camp fights and give his list of Eagles who belong in the Hall of Fame.

• Fletcher Cox updates his injury

• Andre Dillard is fighting everyone

• Observations from the last few days

• Does Carson need to play at all?

• Ray Didinger on last week's game

• Ray remembers all-time training camp fights

• Which former Eagles deserve to be in HOF?













