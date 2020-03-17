On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro break down the first day of NFL free agency week and their move to get Javon Hargrave late.

The Eagles made two moves on Monday and both were defensive tackles. In the meantime, the top cornerbacks agreed to deals, Big V got paid and a few former Eagles might have found landing spots.

Oh, yeah, and Bill O'Brien is out of his mind.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

• Eagles land Javon Hargrave

• And Hassan Ridgeway is sticking around

• How is this gonna work?

• The two top corners are gone

• But there are still options

• Big V gets PAID

• Corey Clement doesn't get tendered

• Kamu Grugier-Hill says his goodbye

• Nick Foles heading to Chicago?

• What are you thinking, Bill O'Brien?



















Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Eagle Eye podcast: Eagles make a surprising splash on Day 1 of free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia