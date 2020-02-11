Eagle Eye podcast: Should Eagles pursue Amari Cooper?

While Dave Zangaro tries to find his way back to civilization from the jungles of Argentina with no laptop, no cellphone, no iPad and only the clothes on his back and his Eagles media guide, Natalie Egenolf from NBC Sports Philadelphia's Eagles Outsiders and the Mike Missanelli Show on 97.5 and NBC Sports Philadelphia joined Reuben Frank for Tuesday's Eagle Eye podcast.

Roob and Natalie discussed:

• Why Nat became a fan of the Seattle Dragons of the XFL

• Whether the Eagles should pursue Amari Cooper

• What's a bigger need - corner or wide receiver?

• What can Brent Celek, Darren Sproles and Connor Barwin bring to the table

• Why Temple needs its own football stadium

• How would Natalie do at the NFL Scouting Combine?

