Eagle Eye podcast: Disciplining DeSean, Mahomes' money, and more

On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Barrett Brooks discuss DeSean Jackson's Instagram posts and how the Eagles should move forward with discipline.

They also get into the Washington NFL franchise's expected name change, Pat Mahomes contract and what it means for the Eagles and for Andy Reid, and the effect no preseason games will have on the brand of football we see in the regular season.

(0:52) - Reaction to DeSean Jackson's social media posts

(16:33) - Patrick Mahomes' new contract extension.

(25:03) - NFLPA pushing for no preseason games.

(33:13) - Eagles Ultimate Team: Who's the best running back in Eagles history.

(39:13) - Washington reviewing team name.

