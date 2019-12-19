On the latest Eagle Eye podcast presented by Nissan, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro get you ready for the showdown vs. the Cowboys.

Analyzing Dak Prescott and Carson Wentz. Breaking down all the big matchups and what the Eagles need to do to win.

Plus, a look at the Eagles' Pro Bowlers and possible snubs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

• All hail the long snapper

• Dak vs. Carson

• Breaking down all the matchups

• Kamu Grugier-Hill is on IR

• Is it Big V at right tackle?

• Eagles have 5(!) Pro Bowlers

• A time-wasting challenge

• Looking ahead to Sunday afternoon















Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Eagle Eye podcast: Do or die against the Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia