Eagle Eye podcast: So ... did the Jets win mean anything?

On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro are joined by Ray Didinger to weigh in on if the win over the Jets really meant anything.

They'll look at the Vikings' run game, the Eagles' lack of downfield passing attack and Jordan Howard as the Eagles' new lead back.

Plus, all three guys talk about their best celebrity encounters.

• What to take from the Jets game?

• The Vikings love to run the ball

• Missing DeSean Jackson

• Howard is the lead back

• Some crazy stats from Roob

• Derek Barnett's penalties have to stop

• A look ahead to Minnesota

• Biggest celebrities we've ever met















