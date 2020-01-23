Eagle Eye podcast: Day 15 of the Eagles’ never-ending search for an OC

On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro realize they've been talking about the search for an OC for over two weeks already.

Would Josh McCown make a good coach? These position coach jobs are pretty important too. Continuing stay or go. And looking at some mysteries surrounding the team.

All that and more:

• Day 15 of the hunt

• Only team left without an OC

• Josh McCown a candidate?

• Don't forget about the position coaches

• Stay or Go: Safeties and linebackers

• A few Eagles mysteries

• Picking the next Eagles Pro Bowler

• Donovan vs. TO … again















