Eagle Eye podcast: How the Cowboys botched Dak Prescott's contract and more

On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Barrett Brooks get into how the Cowboys botched the Dak Prescott contract talks, ask what the heck is going on in Washington and toss around why Nigel Bradham still doesn't have a job.

Roob and Barrett also discuss the long-term future of the Eagles' offensive line and how long can it remain elite as everybody gets older. And they look at the best inside and outside linebackers on the all-time Eagles team.

(0:42) - Dak Prescott signs franchise tender with the Cowboys.

(18:00) - Washington still working through the changing of the team name.

(27:04) - Future of the Eagles offensive line.

(32:48) - Will Nigel Bradham find a job?

(39:00) - All-time Eagles linebackers.

