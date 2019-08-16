Eagle Eye podcast: Cody Kessler has a concussion; now what?

On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro recap the second preseason game from Jacksonville.

Cody Kessler gets concussed, which brings up plenty of new questions. Clayton Thorson played well. Plus, which players helped and hurt themselves against the Jaguars.

And the guys got to catch up with some dude named Nick Foles.

• Down goes Kessler

• Thorson bounces back

• Players who helped themselves

• Players who hurt themselves

• Hey, Nick Foles!









