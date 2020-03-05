On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro react to the news that the Eagles will let Jason Peters become a free agent.

What does this mean for Andre Dillard and is he ready? We share our favorite memories of Peters and try to figure out where he'll end up. Big V is going to get paid and the Eagles won't have much depth left.

Going through Roob's grades of free agent signings under Howie Roseman.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

• Jason Peters to hit free agency

• Andre Dillard is next up

• Favorite memories of JP

• Big V is gonna get paid

• OL depth might be a problem

• Roob is a tough grader











Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Eagle Eye podcast: A changing of the left tackle originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia