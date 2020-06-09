Eagle Eye podcast: Carson Wentz working out with Jalen Reagor

On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro are joined by Barrett Brooks to talk about the Eagles' makeshift workouts, including one with Carson Wentz and Jalen Reagor.

Will NFL teams really be able to abide by COVID-19 guidelines. Going through some more breakout candidates. The huge challenge facing two new Eagles position coaches.

And Jeff Lurie's influence over the years.

(1:05) - Carson Wentz working out with Jalen Reagor .

(8:53) - COVID-19 guidelines.

(21:35) - Breakout candidates: Reagor, Seumalo, Barnett.

(34:56) - Challenges facing Marquand Manuel and Aaron Moorehead.

(44:27) - Jeff Lurie's influence.

