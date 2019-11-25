Eagle Eye podcast: Carson Wentz’s worst game ever?

On the latest Eagle Eye podcast presented by Nissan, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro break down Carson Wentz's miserable performance against the Seahawks.

The offense looks broken. Andre Dillard didn't last at right tackle. Dallas Goedert hasn't improved enough.

• Carson Wentz looked awful

• Overall, the offense struggled

• Doug Pederson's poor game

• Dillard lasts just one half

• Would Jason Peters play left tackle?

• Dallas Goedert hasn't improve enough

• At least the defense showed up

• Are frisbee dogs overrated?















