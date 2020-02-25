Eagle Eye podcast: The biggest news from the combine
On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank is joined by Dave Zangaro from the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis to go over the biggest storylines of the day.
Howie Roseman and Doug Pederson spoke to reporters on Tuesday about a wide range of topics.
Will Jason Peters return? Have the Eagles changed their free agent philosophy? And what will the coaching staff really look like in 2020?
• One more year of Jason Peters?
• Eagles might change free agency approach
• More details about the coaching structure
• The rise of Press Taylor
• What will Rich Scangarello do?
• Breaking down Duce Staley's role in the organization
Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.
More on the Eagles
Eagles leave open possibility that Jason Peters returns in 2020
KJ Hamler hopes Miles Sanders puts in good word with Eagles
Hall of Fame reveals lame plan for Harold Carmichael induction
Andy Reid's sick Super Bowl sneakers are headed to the Hall of Fame
Eagle Eye podcast: The biggest news from the combine originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia