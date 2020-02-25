Eagle Eye podcast: The biggest news from the combine

On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank is joined by Dave Zangaro from the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis to go over the biggest storylines of the day.

Howie Roseman and Doug Pederson spoke to reporters on Tuesday about a wide range of topics.

Will Jason Peters return? Have the Eagles changed their free agent philosophy? And what will the coaching staff really look like in 2020?

• One more year of Jason Peters?

• Eagles might change free agency approach

• More details about the coaching structure

• The rise of Press Taylor

• What will Rich Scangarello do?

• Breaking down Duce Staley's role in the organization











