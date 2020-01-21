Eagle Eye podcast: The best offensive coordinator candidates left

On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro go over the latest news from the Eagles' offensive coordinator search.

The best candidates left. Taking a guess at the hire. Also, Andy Reid is heading to the Super Bowl … and so is Raheem Mostert.

That and more on the latest Eagle Eye podcast:

• Updating the Eagles' search

• Who are the top candidates left?

• Figuring out if Duce Staley makes sense

• Each guy takes a guess at the next OC

• Big Red is back in the Super Bowl

• Stealing one player from each team

• Raheem Mostert's rise to stardom













