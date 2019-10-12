Eagle Eye podcast: Back in Minnesota, remembering Super Bowl LII

Back in Minnesota for the first time since Super Bowl LII, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro get together for a bonus Eagle Eye podcast to remember that week from February 2018.

The NFC Championship Game started it all. First impressions of Minnesota and the Mall of America. And then there was the actual game.

• The NFC Championship Game

• Arriving to Minnesota

• Arriving to the Mall of America

• Media night was a circus

• Everyone got sick that week

• The game was an absolute blur

• Nick Foles gave the best answer ever













