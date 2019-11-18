On the latest Eagle Eye podcast presented by Nissan, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro break down the Eagles' 17-10 loss to the Patriots at the Linc.

After a quick start, the offense disappeared. Receivers are still an issue. And Carson Wentz deserves blame too.

At least the defense showed up, though.

• Big takeaways from the loss

• The offense completely collapsed

• Yeah, receivers are still a problem

• Carson Wentz is not without fault

• Some wicked good defense

• Why wait so long to sign Ajayi?

Eagle Eye: How bad was this loss to the Patriots? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia