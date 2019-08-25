Eagle Eye: The Andrew Luck news from an Eagles perspective

On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro react to the shocking news of Andrew Luck's retirement and find a tie-in with the Eagles.

Could Nate Sudfeld be an option for the Colts? Rating other rumors we've heard involving the Eagles.

And the Birds will face Case Keenum in Week 1. Is that a good thing?

• Andrew Luck surprised us all on Saturday night

• Would you trade Nate Sudfeld?

• See you in Week 1, Case Keenum

• Rating trade rumors associated with Eagles

• Joran Mailata is playing a ton this preseason









