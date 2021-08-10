'Eager to learn': Bucs football ready to flush out winless season and compete in OK Red

Aug. 10—GRAND HAVEN TWP. — There may not be many worse times to install new systems in football than the middle of a pandemic that forces learning online.

In his first year back in Grand Haven, Mike Farley and his Buccaneers roster felt that sting in an unusual 2020 that finished winless. Even in an OK Red that produced a state semifinalist, there were enough flashes of potential for the Bucs to be upbeat heading into a more normal 2021.

"Once you get on the field, the learning gets a lot easier," senior quarterback Owen Worthington said as fall camp kicked off this week. "We can actually run through making our reads, we're able to make those decisions in our head a little bit better come game time."

On offense, it was a major change in style between the shotgun-heavy, multi-receiver formations Farley prefers and the under-center running system his predecessor Joe Nelson used. Defensively, there were adjustments for defensive coordinator Jason Duram, and the hope is for better results than two 60-point outings for Grandville to open and close the season.

There was a case to be made for continuity last year, but taking a long-term view of his program, Farley wanted to install the components of the offense that helped his teams earn three straight trips to the playoffs from 2009 to 2011.

The Bucs were also a little unfortunate in the scheduling department, missing out on a chance to face fellow winless team West Ottawa after a COVID-caused cancellation. Instead, multiple scheduling changes throughout the year allowed Grand Haven to face Muskegon Mona Shores for the first time since 2012 and Coldwater for the first time.

A pair of early blowout losses came against the best teams on the schedule, but there was progress as the year went along. Combine that with an offseason that allowed players to fully use the high school's weight room and there's reason to think there are competitive games to come.

Story continues

"As much as we want to flush last year out, we know that it shows how far we still have to go," senior lineman Dayne Arnett said. "Our biggest goal this season is becoming a family and working hard for each other."

There's also a chance for a handful of Bucs to become game-changers this season. Senior lineman Ashton Lepo is already committed to Michigan State, a rare Power Five-conference talent, and teammate Arnett has received offers from Central Michigan and Youngstown State.

Worthington returns as the likely starting quarterback, and will hope to show off his arm a little more this year after using his legs to escape trouble and make plays last year.

We caught up with Farley to learn more about his team at the start of camp:

Who will your impact players be?

Farley: "Owen, Ashton and Dayne are the big three of course, but there are some returners and a couple new guys that could really contribute. Ryan Francis will get a lot of early looks at running back, Jaxon Franz made some plays at receiver, they're both returning.

Unfortunately, [junior running back] Gideon Jones-Rikkers tore an ACL a couple months ago and he'll miss the season, but we've got Gaven Strong, Nathan Boehnke and Bashir Neely all coming over from different sports. Gaven and Bashir were in basketball, Nate played soccer last year, we're going to put him at tight end. These are good athletes, can become good players. They're really coachable, and they're eager to learn."

How nice is it to get back to a normal schedule and play nonconference games?

Farley: "Obviously, we concentrate on the first game and go one at a time, and the Red is tough but our nonconference is not going to be much easier. Reeths-Puffer and Traverse City West are both really strong programs, and we're bringing in two scrimmages that will be Mona Shores and DeWitt, two teams that won state titles last year."

Heading into year two of the second stint as coach in Grand Haven, is it starting to feel like home again?

"Definitely. Everybody's been so great, so supportive. Our administration, our teachers, our community have gone a long way in doing that and being supportive of our guys."

The Bucs start the season with a home 7 p.m. kickoff against Reeths-Puffer on Aug. 26 before a trip to Traverse City West at 1 p.m. on Sept. 3. Homecoming falls on Oct. 8 against Hudsonville, and the regular season finale is a home game against Rockford on Oct. 22.

As part of our fall kickoff week, we'll have updates from football practices this week and previews of the other fall sports next week. You can email Kyle at kturk@grandhaventribune.com or find him on Twitter @KyleTurkGHT.