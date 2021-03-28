Eades guided Mustangs to near perfection

Mar. 28—Like coaches everywhere, Kyle Eades had to be flexible and make adjustments during a winter where high school basketball teams were trying to avoid stoppages because of COVID-19.

The Muhlenberg County boys' basketball coach was mostly OK with the challenges because that meant his team was getting to play.

Eades put it this way: "COVID has certainly added additional challenges for high school coaches of all sports. With that being said, I think most coaches would agree to the fact that we're thankful for the opportunity that we've been given to work with our teams and go out and compete."

The Mustangs have competed and nearly always won in this basketball season, going 15-1 with only a loss to Hopkinsville in late January in the regular season.

That level of consistency and excellence earned Eades the Messenger-Inquirer 3rd Region Coach of the Year award, as voted on by coaches across the region.

Eades has been head coach of the Mustangs for four years, and he was an assistant and head coach at Christian County before that. He was an assistant coach and played at the former Muhlenberg North High School. Eades is 35 years old.

Developing relationships with teams is what Eades has liked best about coaching.

With five seniors leading the way, this group of Mustangs have been close knit.

"We have a group of players and coaches who respect and truly care for one another, both on and off the floor," Eades said. "I consider it an honor to have the opportunity to work alongside this group of guys every day.

"This season, our players have made things significantly easier for me and our coaching staff. They are a highly competitive group of young men who have made a genuine commitment to working hard and putting the team first.

"Because of our depth, there are games where we have really good players who play less minutes. Those decisions are based on a number of different factors. I have been inspired by the fact that each one of our guys have been willing to sacrifice a little and accept their individual roles for this team to reach its potential."

Muhlenberg County has been led by senior Nash Divine, who put together such a good season that he was named the M-I All-3rd Region Player of the Year.

The Mustangs' success has been driven in part because they are experienced and have stayed focused on what's been directly in front of them.

"Staying humble is something that we value and discuss frequently with our players," Eades said. "When it comes to our goals, we try to be a little bit more process-oriented as opposed to being driven by results.

"We have five seniors that have done a terrific job leading this team. I do think this group of young men has been able to stay grounded and remain focused on the big picture. Those five seniors, along with the rest of our players, deserve a lot of credit for that."