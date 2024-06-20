EAD beats Chessie; Grantsville improves to 9-0

Jun. 20—FROSTBURG — EAD scored five runs in the sixth inning to defeat Chessie, 10-7, Wednesday in a Hot Stove Senior Division game.

Caden White singled twice and drove in two runs to lead Chessie at the plate. Carver Robeson, White and Daniel Swingle pitched for Chessie.

EAD finished with nine hits, four of which came in the sixth inning. Last names were not provided for EAD and EAD has not provided the Times-News with a roster.

Chessie faces Potomac Pro on Friday at 8 p.m. at Memorial Field. EAD is at Grantsville on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Grantsville Park.

Grantsville 8, Potomac Pro 1

GRANTSVILLE — Dawson Tice homered, and Grantsville defeated Potomac Pro Wednesday to win its ninth straight game to begin the season.

Tice's homer was a two-run shot and added a double, Cole Folk finished 3 for 3 with a triple, a double and two RBIs and Robert Deatelhauser was 2 for 2 with a double.

Jakob Fullterton earned the win on the mound, allowing one run on four hits with two strikeouts and one walk in five innings pitched. Hunter Beitzel pitched two scoreless innings in relief.

Fisher hit a home run for Potomac Pro. First names were not provided for Potomac Pro.

Grantsville is at Growden on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Memorial Field. Potomac Pro hosts Rush Services on Monday at 5:30 at the same site.