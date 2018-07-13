EA updates Nick Foles' Madden player rating after Eagles appeal

Friday marked another victory for Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles. The guys is a winner. Pure and simple.

Who says nothing good happens on Twitter?

After Eagles fans were upset about low ratings for many of the team's players, including Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, the team's official Twitter account made an appeal to the makers of the game to adjust their ratings.

Some on Twitter noticed that Foles' catch rating was a paltry 32 while New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's catch rating was a 39. Perhaps you watched Super Bowl 52 in which Brady DROPPED A PASS while Foles caught a TOUCHDOWN that will go down as one of the greatest plays in Philly sports history.

Here's the Eagles initial appeal to EA Sports:

EA then put the play under review:

And viola!

What does this mean? Probably not much but it is another small victory for Nick Folles -- a man already known for his winning.