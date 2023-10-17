‘EA UFC 5’ rating release for best bantamweights: Sean O’Malley’s skills surge after title win
With the release of the “EA UFC 5” video game rapidly approaching, fans are wondering who the highest-rated characters in each weight class will be.
MMA Junkie will have the answer to some of those unknowns, as ratings are being unveiled ahead of the Oct. 27 launch (with access on Oct. 24 with purchase of the Deluxe Edition) for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.
The countdown will begin with the bantamweight division, which is considered to be among the most stacked and talent-filled weight classes in the UFC.
Check below for a countdown of the top five rated 135-pound fighters from “EA UFC 5,” who have their striking, grappling and health come together under a five-star system to create an overall rating out of five.
5. Merab Dvalishvili
Striking: 4.5
Grappling: 4.5
Health: 4.5
Overall: 4.5
4. Marlon Vera
Striking: 4.5
Grappling: 4
Health: 5
Overall: 4.5
3. Cory Sandhagen
Striking: 4.5
Grappling: 4.5
Health: 5
Overall: 4.5
2. Aljamain Sterling
Striking: 4.5
Grappling: 5
Health: 4.5
Overall: 4.5
1. Sean O'Malley
Striking: 5
Grappling: 4
Health: 4.5
Overall: 4.5
