EA Sports unveils covers, release date for new College Football 25 video game

It’s been more than a decade since EA Sports shelved the College Football series of video games.

However, the changes to the college athletics landscape have opened the door for the game to return this summer with the debut of EA Sports College Football 25. The game will launch worldwide on July 19 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S and will, for the first time, feature players from 134 Football Bowl Subdivision schools.

To mark this event, EA Sports has released two versions of the game covers — Standard and Deluxe Edition — featuring a trio of current college football stars: Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Colorado wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter, a West Palm Beach native.

“Donovan, Quinn and Travis are extraordinary talents who impressed and entertained millions of college football fans on the field last season and are poised to do so again this year,” Daryl Holt, senior vice president and group general manager at EA Sports, said in a statement. “We’re proud to be able to incorporate thousands of current athletes in College Football 25, and featuring this trio of playmakers and their iconic college programs on the cover is a perfect fit as we usher in a new era for EA Sports and college football.”

Edwards helped guide Michigan to a national championship last season, the program’s 12th overall title and its first since 1997. The Michigan native had two touchdown runs of 40 or more yards in the title game, becoming the first player in College Football Playoff history to accomplish the feat.

“EA Sports games are legendary and to see myself on the cover of College Football 25 is truly surreal,” said Edwards. “It’s a huge honor to join past Michigan greats as a cover athlete on an EA Sports college football game and keep the tradition going.”

Ewers helped guide Texas to a Big 12 Championship after passing for 3,479 yards and 22 touchdowns last season for the Longhorns.

“To represent the burnt orange on the real and virtual gridirons is such an honor. EA Sports games were the first place I lived out my childhood dream of playing for the Longhorns, so it’s a full-circle moment to now be on the cover of College Football 25,” said Ewers.

Hunter signed with Jackson State as the top recruit in the 2022 recruiting class. He was named SWAC Freshman of the Year before entering the transfer portal and following his head coach, Deion Sanders, to Colorado. Hunter led the Buffaloes in interceptions (3) and was second on the team in receiving yards (721), earning him a spot on second-team All-Pac-12.

“I couldn’t be more pumped to be part of College Football 25 and represent my Buffaloes on the cover of a game with so much excitement behind it,” said Hunter. “I can’t wait to play and see myself, my teammates and my school in the game.”

College Football 25 was produced at EA Orlando Studios. The same studios that also produce Madden NFL and NBA Live.

EA Sports will announce more details about the game on Friday and throughout the summer. Fans can pre-order the Standard and Deluxe editions.

