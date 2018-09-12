EA Sports reveal top 20 ranked players in FIFA 19

If you haven’t played FIFA, you know someone who lives for it. And if you don’t play it right now, you will have played it in the past. So, you know how important these rankings are.

The top 20 ranked players in EA Sports’ FIFA 19 video game have been announced and there’s plenty of outrage debate on social media about these rankings.

First up, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are ahead of the rest with a rating of 94 and that’s fair enough. While Neymar is in third on his own ahead of an elite group of seven players on 91.

Three Premier League players (Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and David De Gea) were included in the top 10, while the likes of Mohamed Salah and David Silva just missed out on the top 20. Premier League stars Harry Kane and N'Golo Kante were included in the top 20 for the first time.

Needless to say that has caused plenty of uproar about the new rankings…