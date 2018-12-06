EA Sports Removes Kareem Hunt From Madden NFL 19

Kareem Hunt will no longer appear in Madden NFL 19, according to EA Sports. The former Chiefs running back will be replaced by a "generic player with similar statistics", according to the game maker.

"The updates have fully gone through now so Hunt has been removed from the game and players who were using him for Ultimate Team have their replacement player," EA Sports spokesperson Brad Hilderbrand wrote in a statement.

Hunt was released by the Chiefs on Nov. 30 after video acquired by TMZ showed him shoving and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel. He was subsequently placed on the Commissioner's Exempt list as the NFL investigates the incident.

Hunt's removal from Madden is not unprecedented. The game removed Ravens running back Ray Rice in 2014 after he struck his fiance in an elevator in Atlantic City, N.J.