EA Sports to remove former Raiders coach Jon Gruden from Madden NFL 22 video game

Jon Gruden won't only be absent on NFL sidelines after he resigned as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders over a stream of vulgar emails, he'll be gone from virtual ones, too.

EA Sports, the company that makes the popular Madden NFL video game franchise series, announced that it will remove Gruden from the game through a software update in the near future.

"EA Sports is committed to taking action in maintaining a culture of inclusion and equity," the company said Wednesday evening in a statement. "Due to the circumstances of Jon Gruden's resignation, we are taking steps to remove him from Madden NFL 22. We will replace him with a generic likeness via a title update in the coming weeks."

That means the Raiders will be one of only two teams with a coach in the video game with a generic license. The other is the New England Patriots. Because coach Bill Belichick is not a member of the NFL Coaches Association, the entity that EA Sports pays so that it can use the coaches' likenesses in the game.

Gruden announced his resignation Monday night, three-and-a-half seasons into a 10-year, $100 million contract signed in 2018. The resignation came a little more than an hour after The New York Times revealed excerpts of the 58-year-old coach's emails that included homophobic and misogynistic language.The emails were sent between 2011 and 2018 and obtained by the NFL as part of an unrelated investigation.

Since then, the fallout has been swift. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whom Gruden coached for seven seasons from 2002-08 and for whom he won a Super Bowl, announced Tuesday that they will be removing him from their Ring of Honor. Skechers, the footwear and apparel company, told USA TODAY Sports Tuesday that it would be terminating its relationship with Gruden, who had been serving as a brand ambassador since January.

Gruden apologized in the statement that announced his resignation and the Raiders appointed Rich Bisaccia as the interim head coach.

