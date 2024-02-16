EA Sports releases teaser trailer for ‘College Football 25’ video game

Football fans have been waiting over a decade for a new college football video game and EA Sports is finally ready to deliver the goods this summer.

On Thursday, a teaser trailer for EA’s “College Football 2025” was released with a full game reveal promised in May. The last college football game to come out was NCAA 14, which dropped back in 2013 before a lawsuit over the use of player likenesses forced developers to stop production.

EA’s “College Football 25” is due out this summer. Check out the official teaser trailer below.

Yeah, It’s really happening! Coming this summer. Full reveal in May #CFB25 pic.twitter.com/yMMXz7OeR8 — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) February 15, 2024

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire