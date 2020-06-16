EA Sports releases Madden 21 trailer with Lamar Jackson on the cover

Madden 21 released its three versions of covers with Lamar Jackson early Tuesday morning, and along with the releases, came a trailer to go along with the game.

In the trailer, Jackson can be seen putting Steelers' defensive end T.J. Watt through the spin cycle. Also in the trailer is Ravens' running back Mark Ingram and edge rusher Matthew Judon.

The trailer showcases No. 1 overall pick, and Jackson's new AFC North rival, Joe Burrow as well as Redskins' new defensive end Chase Young.

"I grew up playing Madden and owned every copy I could get my hands on, so to be on the cover of Madden NFL 21 is a dream come true, especially when the cover represents so much of my story," Jackson said in a press release. "The welcome to the Madden family from around the league and from fans has been phenomenal and I think people will have a lot of fun with the new features coming in this year's game."

The trailer showcased what the game said were improved ball-carrier mechanics as well as enhanced D-Line mechanics.

Jackson, who rushed for 1,206 yards last season, is living a dream come true for a player who always wanted to be on the cover of the popular video game.

So it was no surprise that after a season of putting up video game highlights, he found himself on the cover of Madden 21.

