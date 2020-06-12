EA Sports releases new launch date for Madden 21 trailer premiere

The launch of the official trailer for Madden 21 is set for June 16, developer EA Sports announced Friday.

Once the video goes live, it will be published here on YouTube.

Ravens quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson is set to be on the cover. That news might not have been public yet if not for Jackson telling reporters on a Zoom call in April that he had been chosen.

When the @Ravens leak your Cover Athlete...😑 pic.twitter.com/qO5I90YxNE — Madden NFL 20 (@EAMaddenNFL) April 21, 2020

Jackson will follow the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes as the second-straight quarterback to grace the cover of Madden and third in the last four years after then-New England Patriot Tom Brady made the front of Madden 18. (Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was on the cover of Madden 19.)

As the cover athlete, it's likely Jackson will be front and center of the trailer. The game is set to hit the shelves Aug. 25, just before the 2020 season begins.

