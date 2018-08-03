EA Sports puts Hurricanes on blast over Jeff Skinner trade with Sabres

Jeff Skinner was traded from the Carolina Hurricanes to the Buffalo Sabres. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

On Thursday night we learned that the Carolina Hurricanes traded Jeff Skinner to the Buffalo Sabres for Cliff Pu, a 2019 2nd round pick, as well as a 3rd and 6th round pick in 2020.

But we also learned that EA Sports has absolutely no chill whatsoever.

Sure, it’s fair to wonder if a 26-year-old winger who has three seasons of 30 goals or more might command a little more on the trade market. But EA Sports, you didn’t have to go and do the Hurricanes dirty like this.





The sports gaming company seemed to have no problem ripping Carolina for its trade with Buffalo. And while I do think it’s a little premature to pick a side on this deal, the people do seem to agree with EA Sports’ savage statement.









Me when I found out about the trade pic.twitter.com/SoixcR4m9x — CHRIS (@cjmehl0810) August 3, 2018





One astute fan even tried to execute this trade in the game, and the result was pretty hilarious.

Even with trades set to easy it doesn’t work pic.twitter.com/Uce1lcCjXX — Adam M. F. (@notonelikeme) August 3, 2018





If EA Sports had a plan to improve sales in Western New York, this seems like it’ll do the trick.

