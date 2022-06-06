EA Sports provides early look at Russell Wilson in ‘Madden’ video game

We already know what Russell Wilson will look like in a Denver Broncos uniform thanks to photos from practice and the team’s media day.

Now, thanks to EA Sports, we also know what Wilson will look like in Madden, the NFL’s official video game.

The video game’s Twitter page released a teaser video over the weekend showing Wilson in Madden NFL 23 wearing the team’s white road uniform against the New England Patriots.

Wilson fires a pass in the clip but the video cuts short before the end of the play — we can only assume the throw resulted in a touchdown.

Madden also released a video showing off the game’s new “FieldSENSE” and the clip featured another Wilson pass (at the 0:26 mark). This clip also cuts off before the end of the play.

#Madden23 FieldSENSE™ is here📍 Make more explosive cuts 💥

Drop dimes in tight coverage 🎯

Wreak havoc everywhere on defense 🕹 Preorder today: https://t.co/knbPeYdBQh pic.twitter.com/4Z2Y5T6i8H — Madden NFL 23 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 2, 2022

Broncos defensive backs Kareem Jackson and Pat Surtain are also shown breaking up a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs at the 0:53 mark. Unfortunately, Courtland Sutton is also shown failing to catch a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers and Justin Herbert is shown eluding a Denver defender.

Story continues

Last year, outside linebacker Von Miller (93 overall) was the team’s highest-rated player in Madden NFL 22. Miller’s now with the Buffalo Bills, so Wilson (88 overall last year) will likely be among Denver’s best players in this year’s game.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Will Russell Wilson win MVP in 2022? - Powered By PickUp

Related