EA Sports posts teaser trailer for EA College Football 25

On Thursday, EA Sports released their teaser trailer for EA College Football 25 set for release this Summer. This will mark the return of the beloved video game franchise. The last time we saw an EA Sports college football game was NCAA Football 14 which came out in July 2013.

Fans of college football and the NFL draft have been waiting a long time for this one to come back. The last time EA put out a college football game, former Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson was on the cover. EA promises a full reveal of the game in May.

Yeah, It’s really happening! Coming this summer. Full reveal in May #CFB25 pic.twitter.com/yMMXz7OeR8 — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) February 15, 2024

