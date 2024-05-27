EA Sports to pay Ohio State nearly $100,000 as Tier 1 program

The release of EA Sports College Football 25 is so close we can almost taste it. The popular video game will be back in action after a 10-year hiatus and a lot of work done to pay universities and players for the use of Name, image and likeness.

We now know how much The Ohio State University will be paid to be used in the game. According to cllct.com, OSU will receive $99,875.16 for its inclusion in the game. This is the highest sum being paid out to what is being called “Tier 1” schools.

Four different payouts will be made to schools according to one of four tiers. The variations were determined by a formula that included the team’s final AP poll rankings over the past 10 years. When a team finished in the AP Top 25, 1 point was awarded.

Tier 1: 6-10 points, payout $99,875.16

Tier 2: 2-5 points, payout $59,925.09

Tier 3: 1 point, payout $39,950.06

Tier 4: 0 points, payout $9,987.52

The new look Big Ten led the way with five Tier 1 schools which included Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Oregon, and somewhat surprisingly, Iowa. The SEC came in second place with four teams.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire