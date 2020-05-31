EA Sports will not preview its Madden NFL 2021 game on Monday as originally planned, the company announced on Sunday.

An official statement from EA SPORTS pic.twitter.com/MKdgJjvKJB — Madden NFL 20 (@EAMaddenNFL) May 31, 2020

The reason for the decision stems from the ongoing protests and civil unrest in cities across the country following the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died last week after police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Understanding the gravity of the situation, EA Sports will wait to release its first look at the game, wanting to keep focus on helping others at this time. A new date for the unveiling was not given. Madden '21 will be released on next-generation gaming consoles later in the year.

"We stand with our African American / Black community of friends, players colleagues and partners," the EA Sports statement said. "Our immediate attention is on actions we can take to drive change against the unjust treatment and systemic bias that is plaguing the nation and our world."

"We'll find another time to talk football with you. Because this is bigger than a game, bigger than sports, and needs all of us to stand together and commit to change."

Whenever the cover is officially announced, it will feature Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The 2019 NFL MVP prematurely broke that news during a conference call with media in late April.

Stay connected to the Capitals and Wizards with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

EA Sports pauses scheduled preview of Madden NFL 2021: 'This is bigger than a game' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington