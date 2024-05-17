EA Sports officially releases trailer for College Football 25

After an 11-year wait, EA Sports has finally released more details surrounding its upcoming release of College Football 25.

EA Sports revealed earlier this week that July 19 would be the release date for the revival of its widely popular college football video game franchise, and the news became real Friday with the release of the official trailer.

The trailer shows several elements of college football’s most popular traditions such as Howard’s Rock at Clemson, Oregon‘s mascot riding a Harley-Davidson onto the field, and the Iowa “wave.” Several gameplay clips were also included in the trailer.

In addition to the trailer, EA Sports shared more details about the game. Fans can play traditional modes such as Dynasty and Road to Glory. Homefield advantage will be a major factor in the game as well. EA Sports says that every home team will have a unique advantage by having “traditional team run-outs, rivalry rituals, synchronized crowd-chants, loudness meters as well as real game-day audio, fight songs and, of course, mascots.”

ESPN’s Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will have the call of all marquee matchups in all game modes while Rece Davis, David Pollack, and Jesse Palmer will provide commentary for other games. Fowler recently shared that he recorded over 115 hours of audio in anticipation of the game’s release.

College Football 25 will be EA Sports’ first college football game released since July 9, 2013, when NCAA Football 14 was launched. The game will be available on NextGen consoles including PlayStation 5, XBOX Series S, and XBOX Series X.

To prepare for July 19’s release of College Football 25, click below to watch the trailer.

