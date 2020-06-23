The excitement for the release of EA Sports' "Madden NFL 21" video game is starting to build.

The first trailer for this year's game was unveiled last week, and on Tuesday, a new gameplay trailer was released.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

The video goes over some of the game's new features, such as increased control over the pass rush. Included in that section of the trailer is Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald breaking through the New England Patriots' pass rush and tackling running back Sony Michel. If only Donald was that effective versus the Patriots' offensive line in Super Bowl LIII!

The trailer shows the Patriots one other time -- toward the end where Julian Edelman is celebrating a nice play. He's also wearing the Patriots' new white jerseys.

Check out the full video in the tweet below:

Take a closer look at new innovative gameplay updates that deliver authentcity on both sides of the ball 🏈#Madden21 pic.twitter.com/nMKipJr98q — Madden NFL 21 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 23, 2020

"Madden NFL 21" is scheduled to release Aug. 28 on Xbox One, Playstation 4 and several other platforms.

EA Sports' new 'Madden NFL 21' gameplay trailer features Patriots highlights originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston