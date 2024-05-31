EA Sports just dropped a College Football 25 gameplay video. When does the game come out?

On Friday, EA Sports released a YouTube video with a deep dive into gameplay for College Football 25, the long-awaited new installment of the video game franchise.

In the video, ESPN announcer Kirk Herbstreit details several aspects of the game include in-game wear and tear on players, homefield advantage and playbooks unique to each school. Florida, Florida State and Miami are among the teams shown.

In addition, a blogpost outlining aspects of the advanced gameplay also landed.

It was the latest news to land for the game which is due out in a month and a half.

Here's everything we know about College Football 25:

Is College Football 25 out? When is the release date?

College Football 25 will release on July 19. Pre ordering the game grants early access.

How much will College Football 25 cost?

The Standard Edition of College Football 25 will cost $69.99. The Deluxe Edition will go for $99.99 and finally, the MVP Edition will sell for $149.99.

What is the College Football 25 Deluxe Edition?

Players that purchase the Deluxe Edition will receive 4,600 College Football Points and a Heisman Hopeful Ultimate Team Pack, available only to pre orders made prior to June 27.

What does the College Football 25 MVP Bundle include?

The MVP Bundle will give players the Deluxe Edition of both College Football 25 and Madden 25, which will release in mid-August. It also gives players three-day early access to Madden

College Football 25 pre order

While the official release of College Football 25 is due July 19, players can get the game early on July 16th by preordering the Deluxe Edition. EA Play members also get early access to the game. Pre-ordering also provides exclusive bonuses to users and can be done by visiting EA Sports' website.

College Football 25 trailer

The game's official reveal trailer landed in mid-May.

College Football 25 gameplay

The new game will include several unique aspects including gradual in-game wear on players, creating a premium for strategic substitutions. Players will also have mental and physical attributes that will help in various situations. Homefield advantage will be paramount and even more so depending on the team with each program having a unique playbook befitting its offensive and defensive philosophies.

Teams in College Football 25

All 135 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams will be available to use in College Football 25. That includes Florida State, the University of Florida, Miami, UCF, USF, FIU and FAU.

Will College Football 25 be on PC?

The game will not be available for PC.

Will College Football 25 be on PS4?

While College Football 25 will be available for PS5, it will not be released for PS4.

Will College Football 25 be on XBox One? What about XBox Series X?

While College Football 25 will be available for XBOX X|S, it will not be released for XBox One.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: College Football 25 release date, price, pre-order, platforms