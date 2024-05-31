EA Sports College Football 25 gameplay reveal: NCAA video game showcases features, players

EA Sports has finally released official gameplay of its new College Football 25 video game.

EA Sports released a nearly five-minute video Friday showcasing the game's elements and features, including numerous players' name, image and likeness, which barred the game from creating its annual fan-favorite game after 2013.

The video, which was narrated by ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit, who's also in the game, opened with a look at Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II, who led the nation in rushing yards last season. It also showed Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka making a toe-tap catch on the sideline, and even displayed Air Force's famous triple-option offense.

Among the features shown off were a new "wear and tear" system, which tracks players' in-game injuries and how likely a re-injury can occur based on their status. There are also specific player abilities, or powerups, so to speak, to separate the game's top players from the average ones. Each team has specific playbooks and homefield advantage, based on the real-life challenge of road contests.

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, one of the three cover athletes alongside Colorado's Travis Hunter and Texas' Quinn Ewers, was also shown receiving handoffs from quarterback Alex Orji. Cornerback Will Johnson was also in the video, intercepting a pass from Ewers.

The gameplay video gives and takes for Michigan specifically, however, as Orji was later shown throwing an interception against USC. New Big Ten programs UCLA and Washington were also shown together, along with animations of Wisconsin.

EA Sports' new game is set to release on July 19, which will mark the first time a title in the series since "NCAA Football 14" launched in 2013. The game was officially announced it was coming back ahead of the 2021-22 college football season, which marked the first in the NIL era.

Each player that opted into the game received $600 and a free copy of the game.

Here's the full video released Friday:

EA Sports College Football 25 gameplay trailer

Here's the full gameplay reveal from EA Sports on Friday:

