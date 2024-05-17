New 'EA Sports College Football 25' trailer features Illinois football beating Ohio State for Illibuck Trophy

A trailer for the brand new "EA Sports College Football 25" video game was dropped Friday, to much anticipation for college football fans.

The newest edition of the game will be the first in 11 years, as the franchise was discontinued because of lawsuits that accused the game of not paying for athletes' likeness. With all 134 teams included in the brand new game slated to be released on July 19, fans admired how well EA Sports handled including all of the best college football traditions in the game. One of them is the Illibuck Trophy, awarded to the winner of the Illinois-Ohio State rivalry matchup.

EA Sports predicts a 52-42 win for Illinois, with the Fighting Illini holding up the Illibuck Trophy for the first time since 2007. The score is wrapped around Memorial Stadium, the home of the home stadium in Champaign, Illinois of UI.

It's not only awesome to see @EASPORTSCollege make its return, but @IlliniFootball was included in the release video today!

Per the Memorial Stadium wrap-around board, Illinois beat Ohio State 52-42 to claim the Illibuck Trophy for the first time since 2007.

Illibuck history

The first matchup between Illinois and Ohio State was played on November 15, 1902, in a 0-0 tie in Columbus, Ohio. From 1914 to 2002, the game was played annually. The 2002 matchup was a 23-16 double-overtime victory for the Buckeyes. The two teams renewed the rivalry in 2005, a 40-2 victory for OSU in Columbus.

Illinois ended a three-game skid with a 28-21 road victory on Nov. 10, 2007. Between 2008 and 2017, the Buckeyes have won nine straight in the matchup. The last game came on Nov. 18, 2017, a 52-14 win for OSU. The Fighting Illini and Buckeyes are slated to face off next at Memorial Stadium in Champaign during the 2025 season.

Watch EA Sports College Football 25 trailer

The trailer for the new EA Sports College Football 25 game was released Friday morning. You can watch it below. The Illinois football mention happens at the 1:41 mark.

