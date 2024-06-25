Advertisement

EA Sports College Football 25 toughest place to play rankings: Who is No. 1, in top 25?

jordan mendoza, usa today
·2 min read

Where is the toughest place to play in EA Sports College Football 25?

One of the unique features of college football video games has been the home field advantage factor, where teams known to have raucous crowds made it hard for visiting teams to decide plays, call audibles or make critical mistakes. The feature will return when EA Sports College Football 25 releases in July, giving college football fans another chance to see where the most hostile crowds are, and on Tuesday, EA Sports announced where the most electric stadiums rank.

EA Sports says stats such as home winning percentage, home game attendance, active home winning streaks and team prestige, among other factors.

EA Sports College Football 25 toughest place to play

The toughest place to play in EA Sports College Football 25 is Kyle Field, home of the Texas A&M Aggies. The stadium is home to "The 12th Man" and has a capacity of 102,733, top five in college football. Texas A&M leads the 12 SEC schools to make the top 25 toughest places to play, including its new members.

EA Sports College Football 25 toughest places to play rankings

  1. Texas A&M: Kyle Field

  2. Alabama: Bryant-Denny Stadium

  3. LSU: Tiger Stadium

  4. Ohio State: Ohio Stadium

  5. Georgia: Sanford Stadium

  6. Penn State: Beaver Stadium

  7. Wisconsin: Camp Randall Stadium

  8. Oklahoma: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

  9. Florida State: Doak S. Campbell Stadium

  10. Florida: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

  11. Oregon: Autzen Stadium

  12. Clemson: Memorial Stadium

  13. Tennessee: Neyland Stadium

  14. Auburn: Jordan-Hare Stadium

  15. South Carolina: Williams-Brice Stadium

  16. Michigan: Michigan Stadium

  17. Virginia Tech: Lane Stadium

  18. Utah: Rice-Eccles Stadium

  19. Texas: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

  20. Iowa: Kinnick Stadium

  21. Notre Dame: Notre Dame Stadium

  22. Michigan State: Spartan Stadium

  23. Arkansas: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

  24. Boise State: Albertsons Stadium

  25. Mississippi State: Davis Wade Stadium

