EA Sports College Football 25 toughest place to play rankings: Who is No. 1, in top 25?

One of the unique features of college football video games has been the home field advantage factor, where teams known to have raucous crowds made it hard for visiting teams to decide plays, call audibles or make critical mistakes. The feature will return when EA Sports College Football 25 releases in July, giving college football fans another chance to see where the most hostile crowds are, and on Tuesday, EA Sports announced where the most electric stadiums rank.

EA Sports says stats such as home winning percentage, home game attendance, active home winning streaks and team prestige, among other factors.

The toughest place to play in EA Sports College Football 25 is Kyle Field, home of the Texas A&M Aggies. The stadium is home to "The 12th Man" and has a capacity of 102,733, top five in college football. Texas A&M leads the 12 SEC schools to make the top 25 toughest places to play, including its new members.

EA Sports College Football 25 toughest places to play rankings

Texas A&M: Kyle Field Alabama: Bryant-Denny Stadium LSU: Tiger Stadium Ohio State: Ohio Stadium Georgia: Sanford Stadium Penn State: Beaver Stadium Wisconsin: Camp Randall Stadium Oklahoma: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Florida State: Doak S. Campbell Stadium Florida: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Oregon: Autzen Stadium Clemson: Memorial Stadium Tennessee: Neyland Stadium Auburn: Jordan-Hare Stadium South Carolina: Williams-Brice Stadium Michigan: Michigan Stadium Virginia Tech: Lane Stadium Utah: Rice-Eccles Stadium Texas: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Iowa: Kinnick Stadium Notre Dame: Notre Dame Stadium Michigan State: Spartan Stadium Arkansas: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium Boise State: Albertsons Stadium Mississippi State: Davis Wade Stadium

