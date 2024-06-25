EA Sports College Football 25 toughest place to play rankings: Who is No. 1, in top 25?
Where is the toughest place to play in EA Sports College Football 25?
One of the unique features of college football video games has been the home field advantage factor, where teams known to have raucous crowds made it hard for visiting teams to decide plays, call audibles or make critical mistakes. The feature will return when EA Sports College Football 25 releases in July, giving college football fans another chance to see where the most hostile crowds are, and on Tuesday, EA Sports announced where the most electric stadiums rank.
EA Sports says stats such as home winning percentage, home game attendance, active home winning streaks and team prestige, among other factors.
EA Sports College Football 25 toughest place to play
The toughest place to play in EA Sports College Football 25 is Kyle Field, home of the Texas A&M Aggies. The stadium is home to "The 12th Man" and has a capacity of 102,733, top five in college football. Texas A&M leads the 12 SEC schools to make the top 25 toughest places to play, including its new members.
EA Sports College Football 25 toughest places to play rankings
Texas A&M: Kyle Field
Alabama: Bryant-Denny Stadium
LSU: Tiger Stadium
Ohio State: Ohio Stadium
Georgia: Sanford Stadium
Penn State: Beaver Stadium
Wisconsin: Camp Randall Stadium
Oklahoma: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
Florida State: Doak S. Campbell Stadium
Florida: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Oregon: Autzen Stadium
Clemson: Memorial Stadium
Tennessee: Neyland Stadium
Auburn: Jordan-Hare Stadium
South Carolina: Williams-Brice Stadium
Michigan: Michigan Stadium
Virginia Tech: Lane Stadium
Utah: Rice-Eccles Stadium
Texas: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
Iowa: Kinnick Stadium
Notre Dame: Notre Dame Stadium
Michigan State: Spartan Stadium
Arkansas: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
Boise State: Albertsons Stadium
Mississippi State: Davis Wade Stadium
