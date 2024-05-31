EA Sports College Football 25 teases fans, gamers with new trailer

The hype and anticipation among college football fans for EA Sports College Football 25 is already high enough.

On Friday, EA Sports teased fans and gamers alike with a new video posted to the game’s official X (formerly Twitter) account.

The video is just under five minutes long and features ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit discussing several of the game’s features, including a “Wear & Tear” system that measures injuries, their seriousness, and how they impact players’ performances during games. Herbstreit’s commentary will be featured in the game, as will his ESPN/ABC broadcast partner Chris Fowler.

Clemson makes a couple of brief appearances in the new video. The Tigers received an initial 95 overall rating as a team and a 98 rating for its defense.

First look at Clemson’s ratings for CFB 25! pic.twitter.com/3NwdkKMwVb — Barstool Clemson (@BarstoolClemson) May 31, 2024

Starting around the 0:29 mark, the Tigers can be seen playing Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium. That segues into Herbstreit narrating how “Wear & Tear” will work and the risk/reward for keeping injured players in a game. The clip uses Tigers running back Phil Mafah as an example.

Cade Klubnik is also featured at the 2:13 mark of the video with a list of the quarterback’s attributes, which include a “slightly increased ability to hold defenders using play action on 1st down or less than 3 (yards) to gain.”

We’re not sure why EA chose to release its new teaser in portrait mode instead of the more common landscape mode, but in any event, it features more clips of what fans can expect when the game is released this summer.

The scheduled release date for EA Sports College Football 25 is Friday, July 19. A full video of Friday’s new trailer can be seen below.

One step closer to making game day every day#CFB25 Coming July 19

Pre-Order Now 🔗: https://t.co/h079QzWxaP pic.twitter.com/t2t5r6olzA — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) May 31, 2024

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire