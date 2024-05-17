EA Sports College Football 25 reveal: Full trailer includes cover athlete Michigan RB Donovan Edwards

EA Sports' next rendition of the famed college football video game is here.

For the first time since being announced in February 2021, EA Sports revealed the first trailer for the new "EA Sports College Football 25" game that's set to release on July 19.

Michigan football running back Donovan Edwards, one of the three cover athletes for the game alongside Colorado's Travis Hunter and Texas' Quinn Ewers, was shown in the gameplay reveal running toward the end zone after stiff arming an Ohio State defender.

The trailer displayed some of college football's most iconic traditions, like USC's Trojan, Notre Dame's tunnel sign, Howard's Rock at Clemson and the Kinnick Wave at Iowa, to name a few. The reveal also opened with ESPN play-by-play commentator Chris Fowler, whose voice is in the game, setting the scene

The last college football video game came out in 2013, but was stopped until name, image and likeness ruling was granted by the NCAA ahead of the 2021 football season.

Here's the full reveal trailer that was released Friday:

EA Sports College Football 25 reveal trailer

When does EA Sports College Football 25 come out?

EA Sports' College Football 25 video game is set to release on July 19.

However, if one is to purchase the $100 deluxe version of the game, fans can gain early access of the title from July 16-18 before the official release.

