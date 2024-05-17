EA Sports College Football 25 official trailer revealed

It’s been 11 years, but college football fans will finally be able to get their game on again.

EA Sports finally revealed what the new College Football 25 game, set to release on July 19, will look like and with actual players, improved graphics, and more specific traditions for each school, it’s set to be something of a doozy.

We learned over the course of the past week that Michigan football running back Donovan Edwards would be on the cover of not only the ‘deluxe edition’ but also the regular one, and the Wolverines feature heavily in the official reveal trailer, as well.

You can watch it below.

Coming off of a national championship, Michigan football is featured prominently in the latter half of the trailer. From Donovan Edwards’ favorite pastime of juking Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom to a turnover buffs celebration to hoisting a trophy at the end, the game feels like a celebration for the maize and blue faithful — beyond the college football enthusiasts who have been impatiently waiting for the release.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire