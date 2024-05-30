EA Sports College Football 25 to include Tennessee tradition

EA Sports College Football 25 will be released on July 19 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Tennessee fans will not only be able to play as their favorite team, but will be able to watch the Vols run through the T ahead of kickoff.

Andy Staples of On3 played an advanced version of the game.

“They figured out how every band gets into formation in the middle of the field,” Staples said. “134 bands. They’re in exactly the formation they will be in in real life, so if you are playing as Tennessee, and you are coming out of the tunnel at Neyland Stadium, the band will have parted into the T.

“You will run through the vertical piece of the T until you get to the 90-degree angle, and then you take a hard left turn, go towards your sideline in the horizontal part of the T.”

The longstanding tradition dates to 1965 when Tennessee head coach Doug Dickey and Pride of the Southland Band director W J Julian implemented a new entrance for the football team.

I played EA Sports College Football 25. It was spectacular. Here’s what you need to know to get you ready for July 19 (or July 16).https://t.co/CB3MJoRqOP — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) May 29, 2024

