EA Sports announces NCAA Football video game delayed to 2024

For basically an entire generation, EA Sports’ NCAA Football video game was a cornerstone part of their childhood and adolescence. But for several years, the game had been shelved due to concerns related to player likenesses and other legal and financial issues.

When the rules changed regarding Name, Image, and Likeness compensation for college players, the door reopened for a renewal of the game franchise.

As reported by The Athletic in September:

The plan is for a July 2023 launch, and the game likely will only be available on next-gen consoles such as Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, according to sources and documents. This will be the most detailed college football game ever, but many aspects, like the inclusion of real players, have yet to be finalized.

However, on Monday, fans of the game received some bad news as the official announcement came that the game would not arrive until Summer of 2024.

EA Sports' college football video game series will return in the summer of 2024, EA Sports' VP and GM told @mikerothstein. More on the story: https://t.co/jS6DCm9PUu pic.twitter.com/KrBtS77cSP — ESPN (@espn) November 22, 2022

Surely there are a variety of factors at play, but it’s still disappointing that fans who have waited since NCAA Football ’14 for a new version of the game will have to wait one more year to experience the game.

Story continues

List

5 things we learned from Texas A&M's win over UMass

List

The 10 best gifts for the Texas A&M fan in your life

Texas A&M Gift Guide 2022

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire