EA Sports to allow FBS players to opt into new college football game

“It’s in the game.” Maybe. If they want to be.

According to some recently reported news, the new EA Sports college football game that we’ve all been waiting for since Name, Image and Likeness became a thing, will allow FBS players to opt into the game.

Not only that but there will be compensation available, though those terms have yet to be hammered out. According to a report from USA TODAY, EA Sports will work with OneTeam Partners to “facilitate collegiate athletes’ name and likenesses.”

Players can opt in to be a part of all the fun or opt out, in which generic players will be created to fill the spot. There has been a lot of interest and agreements in principle to date for the much-anticipated EA Sports college football game, which would be the first since 2014, but there are still a lot of details to work out.

EA Sports has contracted OneTeam Partners to incorporate the names, images and likenesses into the game, which is being relaunched with a summer 2024 release date, the company confirmed to USA TODAY Sports.https://t.co/goSxVlyCeT — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) May 17, 2023

As of right now, the release date is scheduled for summer of 2024. As more details become available, we’ll bring them to you because we are just as interested as you are.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire