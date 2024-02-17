EA releases teaser for College Football 25 video game

A generation of kids will never know what they missed out on.

On Thursday, EA Sports officially announced a relaunch date for its College Football video game franchise. The last installment — NCAA Football 14 — featured Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson on the cover, but the franchise was discontinued after name, image and likeness disputes.

But now it’s the age of NIL and college fans are getting a new game this summer. A full reveal is expected to come in May. Renderings of the Florida Gators jersey were shown in the teaser trailer below. Florida State, Michigan and Texas A&M were also featured.

The new game is expected to feature the classic Dynasty and Road to Glory modes, and FBS players should be allowed to opt into having their likeness used for the character models.

The game will use the Madden engine (sigh) but it won’t be a reskin of the NFL title, according to The Athletic. The expectation is for the transfer portal and an expanded playoff system to be included.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire