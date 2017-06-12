E3 Trailers: 'Madden,' 'FIFA,' 'NHL,' 'Anthem,' 'A Way Out,' 'Need for Speed,' 'Battlefront II,' 'Battlefield 1'

Eight trailers from Electronic Arts' E3 2017 showcase presentation, from sports titles "FIFA 18," "Madden NFL 18" and "NBA Live 18" to multiplayer shooters "Star Wars Battlefront II" and a big "Battlefield 1" expansion, buddy prison break adventure "A Way Out" and 2018's sci-fi action exploration "Anthem."

Supercut containing brief looks at the new career story mode in "Madden NFL 18," sci-fi action game "Anthem," prison break buddy adventure "A Way Out," soccer title "FIFA 18" and basketball equivalent "NBA Live 18," performance car jaunt "Need for Speed: Payback," movie tie-in "Star Wars Battlefront II," and "Battlefield 1" expansion In The Name of the Tsar.

Celebrating this year's raft of annual incremental improvements, including the return of a rags-to-riches career mode, The Journey featuring fictional player Alex Hunter (and a trailer featuring real world talent talking up his abilities,) and the involvement of Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo in providing recognizable motion capture.

Importing the FIFA franchise concept of The Journey is an NFL-specific variant called The Longshot, in which players take aspiring athlete Devin Wade from zero to conference hero.

It's a three! Now EA's FIFA, NFL and NBA franchises all have a story-driven single player mode. Late 2017 on PS4 and XBO.

The latest project from role-playing adventure studio BioWare, best known for "Mass Effect" and "Dragon Age." Expected 2018 and with an emphasis on multiplayer, sci-fi action-exploration "Anthem" has a year to differentiate itself from "Destiny 2," "Titanfall 2," "The Division" and "Horizon Zero Dawn."

The award-winning "Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons" let one player control two characters; from the same developer, "A Way Out" has two players each control one member of a reluctant prison break pair. First half of 2018 on PS4, XBO, WinPC.

As if the "Fast and Furious" franchise was set in Las Vegas -- or, at least, as if that's how EA hopes racing game "NfS Payback" will be received -- a tight-knit crew takes on a casino crimelord. November 10 on PS4, XBO, WinPC.

A look at the single player story mode, one of several new additions to the franchise formula for "Star Wars Battlefront II," which follows an Imperial special forces soldier whose career crosses paths with many "Star Wars" characters. November 17 on PS4, XBO, WinPC.

Moving from central Europe to a Russian theater, 2016's World War I action game "Battlefield 1" welcomes new arenas, vehicles, operations and weaponry. September 2017 on PS4, XBO, WinPC.