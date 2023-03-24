E3 Saxo Classic: Wout van Aert wins battle of titans in Harelbeke

The three riders emerged after a searing attack into a crosswind from van der Poel with 60 km to race. Further attacks from Pogačar on the Paterberg and the Oude Kwaremont meant only the big three of the sport were left up front.
The triumvirate rode together to the finish in Harelbeke, where Pogačar tried an attack with 3.5km to race and lead out the sprint, but not even Van der Poel could match the Belgian when he attacked took the second of his back-to-back victories at E3 Saxo Classic.
The USA’s Matteo Jorgensen (Movistar) attacked from a chase group to finish fourth at 33 seconds.
It was put to van Aert that the race had created the most beautiful podium in the history of E3 Saxo Classic.
“I agree because I’m in the middle…” Van Aert laughed.
“It’s nice to win. It's been a long while since I won a race on the road bike. I had a difficult preparation going into the Classics but I think I'm on the right way.”
Van Aert confirmed that he focused on winning the sprint finish once he, Van der Poel and Pogačar got away.
“Because of the strength of the leading group, it was hard to try something,” he said, hiding the fact he was almost distanced on the Paterberg.
“Tadej did two small attacks but I really wanted to focus on the sprint and stick to one plan. When there’s a group of just three rider’s it’s always hard to surprise somebody.”
Asked why he went so early in the sprint, Van Aert explained the dynamics of the final.
“I felt that I was the strongest in the sprint. The three of us started at about the same time. I soon felt that I had the upper hand, but it was still a long way off. Luckily the wind was in our favour,” he said.
“I've tried it a few times with a short sprint and that was disappointing. I always try to learn, that's why I already went 250 metres from the finish line.”
How it unfolded
The riders signed on in Harelbeke under heavy rain showers but the sun also came out at one point to indicate the day could only get better and something special could happen amongst the big names on the start list.
The opening 80km of the race were covered on rain-soaked roads and the big names preferred to stay protected and warm in the peloton, albeit covered in wheel spray and grime.
The early break formed after a steady 40km ride east deep into Flanders, with an attack by Thomas Bonnet (TotalEnergies) and Mathias Norsgaard (Movistar).
They were joined by Mathis Le Berre (Arkea-Samsic), Kelland O'Brien (Jayco-AlUla) and Martin Urianstad (Uno-X) and the peloton let them go. However, Jumbo-Visma worked on the front to keep them at no more than 3:00.
The E3 Saxo Classic traditionally comes alive after 120km, when the 17 Hellingen climbs begin and they give the race a real Tour of Flanders flavour.
Punctures and bike changes were obviously a factor due to the rain. Van der Poel made it back before the Hellingen began, as did Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates) but Mikkel Bjerg struggled after an untimely mechanical on the Knoteberg.
The early Hellingen served to shake out the peloton and reduce the gap to the break, with Greg Van Avermaet one of several riders to be dropped over the Hotond climb.
The Taaienberg is a legendary climb, made famous by Tom Boonen’s attacks at the Tour of Flanders. Today Van der Poel made it his climb with a strong surge off the front.
He had sent Dries De Bondt across to the break and was clearly looking to set up a long-range tactical strategy. However, Van Aert and Jumbo-Visma were also there and Van Aert joined the move for a moment of early excitement.
They were caught after a surge by Pogačar but it was a sign of things to come. Of course, not everyone had the legs to play a part, with Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) amongst many who were clearly suffering.
On the Berg ten Stene climb, with 70 km to race, the USA’s Matteo Jorgensen (Movistar) went away alone, sensing more attacks would come very soon. Indeed Nathan Van Hooydonck (Jumbo-Visma), Soren Kragh Andersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) kicked clear and joined him.
The finale began on the windswept Stationberg climb with 57 km to go.
Van der Poel attacked hard, knowing his rivals would suffer in the crosswinds. Van Aert got on his wheel and so did Pogačar. Everyone else was scattered across the exposed Flemish countryside.
They powered across to the break and suddenly there were six riders up front, as Jorgensen was dropped. They were Van der Poel, Van Aert, Pogačar, Søren Kragh Andersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Nathan Van Hooydonck (Jumbo-Visma) and Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious).
They soon opened a 30-second gap as their rivals chased into a headwind. Soudal-QuickStep tried to chase for Asgreen and Ben Turner and then Filippo Ganna tried to save Ineos Grenadiers’ pride.
With 43 km to race, the riders turned right onto the cobbled Paterberg and Pogačar went on the front in the gutter to make his rivals hurt and split the group. He was using every climb to hurt everyone and pay back his Classics rivals for their power and skills on the pave.
Over the top of the Paterberg, only Van Aert and Van der Poel were able to stay with him and then eventually Mohorič got back too.
When the Oude Kwaremont began soon after, Pogačar surged on the front again. Mohorič was soon distanced and van Aert also lost the wheel briefly, the huge crowds cheering him on to close the gap.
There was still 30 km to race but the E3 Saxo Classic appeared to be a three-rider race: Pogačar versus van der Poel, versus van Aert. The trio soon had a one-minute lead, despite a chase group sweeping up Van Hooydonck, Mohorič and Kragh Andersen.
Van Aert called his Jumbo-Visma for some oil on his chain, sparking a debate around whether it was legal to receive such late mechanical assistance on the move.
The big-name trio hit the Varentstraat cobbled sector and pushed on into a stiff headwind, all sportingly taking turns on the front with 24 km to race.
There was a moment of peace. Collaboration and even chatter on the flat roads back to Harelbeke.
The chasers became more organised behind, bridging the gap down to below a minute but they would never catch the ‘Three Tenors’ of the sport up front.
Pogačar tried an attack in the streets of Harelbeke but that only forced him to the front. He tried to lead out the sprint but was soon passed by Van der Poel, who was in turn passed by Van Aert, the Belgian and the partisan crowd erupting in celebration.
Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) tried a solo chase but in the final kilometres Jorgensen emerged alone to finish fourth at 33 seconds and give the American a great result. Iván García Cortina made it a good day for Movistar by taking fifth place at 44 seconds.
